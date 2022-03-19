Zelenskiy calls on Swiss to support war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he stated had been serving to to wage conflict on his nation from the security of “beautiful Swiss towns”.

In an audiolink tackle to hundreds attending an anti-war protest in Bern on Saturday, Zelenskiy thanked Switzerland for its assist since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, but in addition had clear language concerning the Swiss monetary sector.

“Your banks are where the money of the people who unleashed this war lies. That is painful. That is also a fight against evil, that their accounts are frozen. That would also be a fight, and you can do this,” he stated by way of a translator.

“Ukrainians feel what it is when cities are destroyed. They are being destroyed on the orders of people who live in European, in beautiful Swiss towns, who enjoy property in your cities. It would really be good to strip them of this privilege.”

Neutral Switzerland, which isn’t a member of the European Union, has absolutely adopted EU sanctions towards Russian people and entities, together with orders to freeze their wealth in Swiss banks.

The authorities has not supplied a determine for the way a lot wealth is roofed by the freeze. Switzerland’s secretive banks maintain as much as $213 billion of total Russian wealth, the nation’s monetary trade affiliation estimates.

Zelenskiy additionally took a swipe at Swiss-based companies that proceed to function in Russia.