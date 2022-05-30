Mykhailo Podolyak (pictured), the Ukrainian presidential advisor and peace negotiations negotiator, said on Saturday (29 May) that no settlement with Russia might be trusted, and added that pressure was the one approach to finish Moscow’s invasion.

“Any agreement with Russia doesn’t make sense,” Podolyak stated on Telegram. Is it attainable to barter a take care of a rustic which lies consistently cynically, propagandistically?

After peace talks fell aside, Russia and Ukraine blame one another. The final face-to-face negotiations have been held on March 29. The Kremlin said earlier this month that Ukraine wasn’t displaying any willingness to renew peace talks. Officials in Kyiv blamed Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said that the one individual value talking to is Vladimir Putin, the Russian president. He made all the choices.

It would not matter what their international ministry says. “It doesn’t matter if he sends some negotiation group to us… all these people, unfortunately,” he stated to Dutch tv in an interview that was filmed Friday.

Putin claims that Russian forces are conducting a particular operation in Ukraine to demilitarize it and expel radical anti-Russian nationalists. That is a false pretext, in line with Ukraine and its allies.

Podolyak said that Russia has proven that it’s a barbarian state that threatens world safety. “A barbarian cannot be stopped with force.”

Advertisement