Zelensky calls task of Ukrainian delegation at talks

The job of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with

representatives of the Russian Federation is to do every thing to

guarantee a gathering of the presidents, Ukrainian President Volodymyr

Zelensky stated, Trend reviews citing Ukrinform.

“Now concerning the negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Representatives of our international locations’ delegations communicate in video

format on daily basis. Our delegation has a transparent job – to do

every thing to make sure a gathering of the presidents. The assembly that

I’m positive persons are ready for.

Obviously this can be a troublesome story. A tough path. But this path

is required. And our objective is for Ukraine to get the required consequence

on this battle, on this negotiation work. Necessary for peace.

And for safety.

So that we have now ensures – regular, efficient. NOT just like the

Budapest ones and never like in our sky. So that Ukrainians may

say: that is what works. These are the ensures.

It is important to speak.

More than ten humanitarian corridors labored. Kyiv area,

Luhansk area… 5550 folks had been saved in at some point. In six days –

greater than 130,000. It is important to speak.

And that is additionally because of negotiations. We have to grasp

that,” he stated.