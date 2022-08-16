Zelensky demands Russian withdrawal from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Russian forces unconditionally withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), whereas warning that their actions might spark “catastrophe.”

Russian troops seized management of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the biggest nuclear energy facility in Europe, solely weeks after the invasion of Ukraine started on February 24. Despite being below Russian management, Ukrainian staff have continued to function the plant throughout the battle. Recent navy exercise at and close to the plant has raised issues of an impending nuclear disaster, with Ukraine accusing Russia of shelling the plant and interesting in “nuclear terrorism.”

A coalition of 42 international locations together with all European Union member states, the U.S. and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Sunday demanding that Russia withdraw troops from the plant and permit the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to examine the ability. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in a press release launched on Monday that Russia will “do everything necessary to make it possible for IAEA specialists to appear at the station.”

In a televised handle on Monday night time, Zelensky accused Russia of partaking in “blackmail” and stated that the plant was additionally getting used as a base to retailer weapons and to launch assaults on neighboring areas.

“Russia does not stop its blackmail in and around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Zelensky stated. “Provocative shelling of the NPP territory continues. Under the cover of the plant, the occupiers are shelling nearby cities and communities. The Russian troops hide ammunition and equipment right in the facilities of the plant. De facto the plant is mined.”

“All this clearly shows that Russia is rejecting the security demands of the European Union countries and 15 other countries—42 in total—that called on Russia to withdraw its forces from the plant,” he continued. “If a terrorist state allows itself to completely ignore the demands of the international community, especially in such a sensitive topic, this clearly indicates the need for immediate action.”

Zelensky demanded that each one Russian troops go away the plant instantly. He warned that the Russian “terrorists” can be accountable for “any radiation incident” on the plant, which might have an effect on Europe and probably international locations in “more distant regions.”

“If Russia’s actions cause a catastrophe, the consequences may also hit those who remain silent so far,” stated Zelensky. “All Russian troops must be immediately withdrawn from the plant and neighboring areas without any conditions.”

“If now the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world loses,” he added. “Loses to terrorists. Gives in to nuclear blackmail. And this may be a precedent that other terrorists will see. There is still a chance to prevent this defeat.”

Russia has denied shelling the plant and has as a substitute accused Ukraine of being accountable for the assaults, insisting that Russian air protection forces are working to forestall a nuclear incident.

Russia’s state-run TV Channel One reported on Monday that the Zaporizhzhia plant had “become a target for missile and artillery strikes by the Ukrainian army,” arguing that “Western-made ammunition” had not too long ago been fired on the plant.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian authorities for remark.