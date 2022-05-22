Europe

Zelensky, Draghi discuss defense cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has mentioned by cellphone
with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi bilateral protection
cooperation between the 2 nations and the necessity to undertake the sixth
bundle of EU sanctions in opposition to Russia.
Zelensky issued the related report on Twitter, Trend studies citing
Ukrinform.

“Had a cellphone dialog with #MarioDraghi at his initiative.
Talked about defensive cooperation, the necessity to speed up the sixth
bundle of sanctions and unblock Ukrainian ports,” Zelensky
wrote.

The president added that he thanked Italy for its unconditional
help for Ukraine on its path to the European Union.



