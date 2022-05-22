Zelensky, Draghi discuss defense cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has mentioned by cellphone

with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi bilateral protection

cooperation between the 2 nations and the necessity to undertake the sixth

bundle of EU sanctions in opposition to Russia.

Zelensky issued the related report on Twitter, Trend studies citing

Ukrinform.

“Had a cellphone dialog with #MarioDraghi at his initiative.

Talked about defensive cooperation, the necessity to speed up the sixth

bundle of sanctions and unblock Ukrainian ports,” Zelensky

wrote.

The president added that he thanked Italy for its unconditional

help for Ukraine on its path to the European Union.