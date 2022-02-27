Zelensky hails international ‘coalition’ backing Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed the help Ukraine was receiving from its worldwide allies as Russia’s invading forces pressed on with an assault.

“This is already real. We are receiving weapons, medicine, food, diesel, and money,” Zelensky stated in a video deal with. “A powerful coalition in support of Ukraine has been formed – an anti-war coalition.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has already value some 200 civilian lives and drawn world condemnation.

Read extra:

Zelensky ready to talk with Russia, but not in Belarus

Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador

US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban