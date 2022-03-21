Zelensky: ‘If we were a NATO member, a war wouldn’t have started’

An advisor to Mariupol’s mayor mentioned in an replace on the art school that was bombed by Russian forces within the final hours that metropolis officers are struggling to be taught extra about how many individuals have been hiding within the college that was appearing as a shelter.

Petro Andrushenko wrote on social media:

“So far, there is no exact operational data on how many people were hiding in the shelter or the number of casualties. I expect we will have it later today. But the situation is difficult and there is nowhere to get the data from.”

An earlier estimate from town council put the quantity sheltering within the college constructing at 400.

The data black gap displays an analogous lack of readability about how many individuals survived an assault 5 days in the past on a theatre in Mariupol that was additionally getting used as a shelter, presumably for as much as 1,300 folks.

The variety of folks reported having survived – put at 130 – has been unchanged for a number of days.

Fighting continued Sunday for management of the port metropolis in southeastern Ukraine that has turn into a spotlight of Russia’s assault on the nation.

“The city continues to be shelled both from the sky and the sea,” Andrushenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

“It seems the occupiers are so eager to wipe out Mariupol that they are ready to cover themselves with fire.”

He additionally mentioned folks attempting to flee town of their vehicles have been being shot at by Russian forces.

“Evacuation is difficult – difficult but moving. The Russians are doing everything to complicate things. Last night, cars trying to drive towards the village of Melekine [10 kilometers west of the city center] were fired upon.”

Other residents seeking to flee have been having their vehicles seized from them at a checkpoint simply exterior Mariupol, he mentioned.

Despite the hazards, Ukraine’s authorities introduced the humanitarian hall linking Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, exterior Russian-occupied territory, had been agreed for Sunday.

A council official reported {that a} column of 11 buses carrying virtually 800 folks had accomplished the second a part of the journey, from Berdiansk to Zaporozhzhia, by noon Sunday.