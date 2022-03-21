Zelensky: “I’m ready for negotiations” with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean “a third World War”

Ukrainian officers say that one other Russian commander has died throughout preventing, which they are saying could be the fifth Russian common to have been killed for the reason that invasion on February 24.

Gen. Oleg Mityaev, of Russia’s a hundred and fiftieth Motorized Rifle Division, and members of his unit have been killed by Ukrainian forces close to Mariupol final week, based on a Telegram submit shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, on Tuesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense nor Russian state media have issued any statements on his demise.

Mityaev was a part of a small group despatched to Mariupol, Aleksei Arestovich, an adviser to the pinnacle of the president’s workplace, informed Ukraine’s NV News.

He stated Mityaev “most likely went to show, by example, how to fight. Because his soldiers refused to fight.

“Usually, the general is killed in close combat only if he personally comes to lead on the spot.”

CNN can not independently confirm the Ukrainian claims.

The official Facebook page of the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU StratCom) also confirmed Mityaev’s death via a Facebook post.

In 2016, Mityaev was appointed commander of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan, according to Russian state media.

The 201st military base is the largest Russian military facility located outside of its borders. Most recently, he was stationed as the deputy commander of the Russian military grouping at Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, according to Russian state media.

The Azov Battalion, an ultra-nationalist militia that has since been built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces, was the primary to share a photograph of the General’s physique on their Telegram account.