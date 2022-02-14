Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky throughout a phone

dialog with US President Joseph Biden invited him to go to

Ukraine, said within the message of the workplace of the pinnacle of the

Ukrainian, Trend

experiences.

“I’m satisfied that your arrival in Kyiv within the coming days,

that are essential for stabilizing the scenario, can be a robust

sign and contribute to de-escalation”, Zelensky mentioned.

The leaders mentioned the safety scenario round our nation

– exchanged out there data, its assessments and mentioned

methods of de-escalation.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the unity of positions on the

significance of constant political and diplomatic efforts to

unblock the peace course of and restore stability.