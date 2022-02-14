Zelensky invites Biden to visit Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky throughout a phone
dialog with US President Joseph Biden invited him to go to
Ukraine, said within the message of the workplace of the pinnacle of the
Ukrainian, Trend
experiences.
“I’m satisfied that your arrival in Kyiv within the coming days,
that are essential for stabilizing the scenario, can be a robust
sign and contribute to de-escalation”, Zelensky mentioned.
The leaders mentioned the safety scenario round our nation
– exchanged out there data, its assessments and mentioned
methods of de-escalation.
The interlocutors reaffirmed the unity of positions on the
significance of constant political and diplomatic efforts to
unblock the peace course of and restore stability.