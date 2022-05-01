Zelensky, Johnson discuss defensive support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Kingdom Prime

Minister Boris Johnson have mentioned the state of affairs on the

battlefield and within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol, Zelensky wrote on

his Twitter web page, Trend reviews citing Ukrinform.

“I keep up a correspondence with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Spoke

in regards to the state of affairs on the battlefield and within the blocked Mariupol.

Discussed defensive assist for Ukraine and the mandatory

diplomatic efforts to realize peace,” Zelensky wrote.