Europe
Zelensky, Johnson discuss defensive support for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Kingdom Prime
Minister Boris Johnson have mentioned the state of affairs on the
battlefield and within the besieged metropolis of Mariupol, Zelensky wrote on
his Twitter web page, Trend reviews citing Ukrinform.
“I keep up a correspondence with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Spoke
in regards to the state of affairs on the battlefield and within the blocked Mariupol.
Discussed defensive assist for Ukraine and the mandatory
diplomatic efforts to realize peace,” Zelensky wrote.