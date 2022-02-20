Zelensky: Make potential sanctions on Russia public, before a possible invasion

Zelensky informed CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour in a one-on-one interview on the Munich Security Conference that he disagreed with the stance that sanctions ought to solely be listed after a possible Russian invasion takes place.

“The question of just making it public … just the list of sanctions, for them, for us, to know what will happen if they start the war — even that question does not have the support,” he informed CNN.

“We don’t need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen and after our country will be fired at or after we will have no borders, or after we will have no economy … why would we need those sanctions then?”

“We had a discussion some time ago with one of the leaders of one of the leading countries and we were talking about the sanctions policy … we had a different vision on how sanctions should applied when Russian aggression will happen,” Zelensky stated. “So when you are asking, what can be done, well, lots of different things can be done. We can even provide you with a list. The most important is willingness.

“If you’ll be able to’t even disclose what is going to occur to whom if the warfare begins … I doubt will probably be triggered after it occurs,” he added.

The safety convention is going down because the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine threatens to boil over and diplomatic efforts stall.

Russia has been tightening its military grip around Ukraine since last year, amassing tens of thousands of troops, equipment and artillery on the country’s doorstep. The aggression has sparked warnings from US officials that a Russian invasion is imminent.

When asked about a potential false flag pretext for war with Russia, Zelensky told Amanpour that “any provocations are very harmful.”

“I believe essentially the most sophisticated query is that in Crimea, within the non permanent occupied territory of the Donbas alongside Ukraine and Russia, there may be 30 to 35,000 on the non permanent occupying territories … so provocations are, certainly, very harmful, when you have this variety of troops. One shelling, one cannon fireplace can result in warfare,” Zelensky warned.

“This is what our companions consider, I imply the companions which are round us which have joined borders with us. We know the historical past of the Soviet Union they usually do perceive the sort of dangers we face. Poland, the Baltic states, Lithuania and Estonia, Latvia, Moldova — they know what that might result in. So, we have to be very cautious,” he continued.

He went on to say casualties between Ukraine and Russia had been extra important in 2014 however admitted that present tensions are “horrible” and “a tragedy for our nation, for our individuals.”

“This is the tragedy for Russians as nicely who used to have good relations with Ukraine,” he added.

The Ukrainian President told CNN that NATO partners needed to clarify a timeline on which the country could join the military alliance.

“Ukraine wants safety ensures,” Zelensky said. “We are sensible individuals, we aren’t slim minded. We perceive there are many completely different dangers due to NATO, there is no such thing as a consensus round different allies, everyone seems to be saying there is a long way that we have to go between Ukraine and NATO that we have to stroll. All we’re saying is inform us how a lot time does it take to finish this distance?”

In earlier remarks to the conference, Zelensky posed a question asking why Ukraine had not been permitted to join NATO. “We are informed the doorways are open.. however the strangers are nonetheless not allowed,” he said.

Moscow sees the growing support for Ukraine from NATO — in terms of weaponry, training and personnel — as a threat to its own security. Putin has also called for specific legal agreements that would rule out any further NATO expansion eastwards towards Russia’s borders, saying the West has not lived up to its previous verbal assurances.

Amanpour additionally requested Zelensky in regards to the aggressive use of US intelligence to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine. He stated he was “grateful for the work that each of our intelligence has been doing. But the intelligence I belief is my intelligence.

“I trust Ukrainian intelligence who … understand what’s going on along our borders, who have different intelligence sources and understand different risk based on intercepted data… this information should be used.”

He continued: “We are not really living in delusion. We understand what can happen tomorrow … just putting ourselves in coffins and waiting for foreign soldiers to come in is not something we are prepared to do.”

Zelensky then referred to as for worldwide companions to assist Ukraine by investing within the nation. “Strengthen our arms… our economy. Invest in our country. Bring your business in.

“We usually are not panicking, we wish to dwell our lives,” he added.

Zelensky also explained that his attendance at the conference on Saturday was to ensure there was a Ukrainian voice was in the room. “I’m the president, it is vital for all our companions and pals to not agree about something behind our again,” he said. “We’re not panicking, we’re very constant that we aren’t responding to any provocations.”

His look in Germany had been below intense scrutiny after it was revealed that Biden administration officials had privately urged the Ukrainian leader to remain at home amid concerns of a possible Russian incursion, according to three US officials and one senior Ukrainian official.

Some US officials were concerned that Zelensky’s absence from Ukraine could open the door for Russia to make false claims that he has fled.

However, the president’s office confirmed earlier Saturday he would attend the conference and meet US Vice President Kamala Harris , German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before returning to Kyiv later the same day.

Hours before the sit-down with Amanpour, Zelensky met with Harris, telling her he was grateful for US support, particularly in bolstering Ukraine’s defense capacity.

“This is our land and the one factor we wish is to have peace, deliver the peace again to our nation,” Zelensky said.

In the bilateral meeting which lasted roughly 45 minutes, Harris told the Ukrainian leader that the US “takes severely the significance of the integrity and the territorial integrity of Ukraine and your sovereignty, and the United States stands with Ukraine on this regard.”

“Any threats to your nation we take severely, and we now have rallied our allies and our companions to talk with one voice,” the vice president said.

Harris said she wanted to hear directly from Zelensky about his concerns and the developing situation on the ground and would share with him information the US has about the current crisis.

“As you recognize, this can be a decisive second in our world historical past,” Harris informed Zelensky.