Europe
Zelensky names “red line” for Ukraine
“Кed line” for Ukraine is to lose sovereignty, President of
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned in an interview with public
broadcasters, Trend studies citing Ukrinform.
Answering the query about what “red lines” exist, the top of
state careworn: “It is inconceivable for us to lose sovereignty.
Thousands of individuals died…”.
He famous that in an effort to draw conclusions about sure
compromises, one must know the scenario from all sides.
Answering the query about who evokes him as we speak, he replied:
“Our individuals are primary. I’m a fan of the individuals of
Ukraine.”