Zelensky refuses US offer to evacuate, saying ‘I need ammunition, not a ride’
“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky informed the US, in line with the embassy.
“Ukrainians are proud of their President,” the tweet provides.
In a video posted on Saturday morning entitled “do not believe the fakes,” Zelensky revealed that he’s nonetheless in Kyiv.
“I am here. We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” he stated.
“That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine,” he added.
Zelensky stays a “prime target for Russian aggression,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated Thursday night amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It echoed Zelensky’s personal phrases that his intelligence stated he has turn out to be a key goal.
“According to our information, the enemy marked me as target №1, my family – as target №2,” Zelensky stated Thursday.
“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv.”