Zelensky refuses US offer to evacuate, saying ‘I need ammunition, not a ride’

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky informed the US, in line with the embassy.

“Ukrainians are proud of their President,” the tweet provides.

In a video posted on Saturday morning entitled “do not believe the fakes,” Zelensky revealed that he’s nonetheless in Kyiv.

“I am here. We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” he stated.