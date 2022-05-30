Europe
Zelensky sacks head of Security Service of Ukraine office in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the top of
the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) workplace within the Kharkiv
area.
Zelensky stated this in a nightly video deal with, Тrend studies citing
Ukrinform.
“I got here and found out the scenario. I fired the top of the
SBU workplace within the area. Because he was not working to defend the
metropolis from the primary days of the full-scale warfare, however solely pondering
about himself. Law enforcement officers will discover out what his
motives have been,” Zelensky stated.
He famous that Ukraine will certainly liberate the complete
territory. And everybody on the native and state stage ought to work
for this end result, Zelensky stated.