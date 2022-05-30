Zelensky sacks head of Security Service of Ukraine office in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the top of

the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) workplace within the Kharkiv

area.

Zelensky stated this in a nightly video deal with, Тrend studies citing

Ukrinform.

“I got here and found out the scenario. I fired the top of the

SBU workplace within the area. Because he was not working to defend the

metropolis from the primary days of the full-scale warfare, however solely pondering

about himself. Law enforcement officers will discover out what his

motives have been,” Zelensky stated.

He famous that Ukraine will certainly liberate the complete

territory. And everybody on the native and state stage ought to work

for this end result, Zelensky stated.