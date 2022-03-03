Zelensky says if Ukraine falls, Baltic states ‘next’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to as on the West on Thursday to extend navy assist to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the remainder of Europe in any other case.

“If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Zelenskyy instructed a press convention. “If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next,” he mentioned, including: “Believe me.”

He referred to as for direct talks with Russian chief Vladimir Putin, saying it was “the only way to stop this war.”

“We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land,” he mentioned, addressing Putin.

“Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with (French President Emmanuel Macron),” the Ukrainian chief mentioned, referring to Putin receiving world leaders at a now well-known enormously lengthy desk.

Zelenskyy — who simply weeks in the past sought to calm Ukrainians over US allegations that Russia was planning to invade his nation — mentioned: “Nobody thought that in the modern world a man can behave like a beast.”

Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine final week.

Russia says it’s not concentrating on civilian areas regardless of widespread proof in any other case.

Ukraine on Wednesday mentioned Russian planes hit a faculty, killing 9 folks, within the northern metropolis of Chernihiv.

Kyiv says greater than 350 civilians have been killed since Putin launched the invasion.

