Zelensky says “there is not a single crime” that Russians “would not commit” in Bucha

Certain provides, together with gasoline and seeds, must be regulated by the federal government, President Vladimir Putin warned Russia in a televised tackle. But he blamed it on world shortages of meals and never on western sanctions in opposition to Russia.

“It is clear that this year, against the backdrop of a global food shortage, we will have to be more prudent in our food supplies abroad, namely, to monitor carefully the parameters of such exports to countries that are clearly hostile towards us,” Putin stated in a televised tackle on the agricultural trade assembly.

Putin stated the manure market is already regulated by the federal government, and it’s needed to regulate the availability of fuels, seeds and pedigree inventory to the nation.

“In conditions of external restrictions, a most important issue is the availability of modern equipment and repair parts,” he added.

Western sanctions in opposition to Russia had been laid due to “mistakes in the economic, energy, and food policies” of developed international locations, which led to larger costs and lack of meals provides, Putin claimed.

“Against the background of minimal food supplies in the world, new sanctions are being imposed, the work of enterprises and logistics of fertilizer supplies from Russia and Belarus are being blocked, and our own fertilizer production in the West is falling due to high natural gas prices, which is also, in fact, the result of the activities of our partners in the West,” he stated.

“In these current conditions, a shortage of fertilizers on the global market is inevitable,” he stated, including, “Not all countries will be able to buy the necessary amount of fertilizers for the current season, which means that crop yields will also decrease.”

Despite all of those unfavorable components, Putin claimed Russia has “food self-sufficiency.”

“For the main food groups, our domestic market is fully provided with its own food, its own production, and for some goods, such as sunflower oil, grain, the capacities of domestic enterprises cover the demand in excess and very good export potential for Russia has emerged,” he stated.