Zelensky thanks Biden for his new and effective support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Facebook

handle, thanked US President Joe Biden for brand new and efficient

help for Ukraine, all particulars of which weren’t disclosed,

citing Ukrinform.

“I’m additionally grateful to President Biden for his new and efficient

help for our nation. Please, perceive: I can not reveal all of the

particulars of this help package deal and others to you. Because that is

our tactic. Our protection”, Zelensky famous.

He careworn that he continues negotiations with the leaders of

the international locations of the world. In specific, the coordination of

steps in direction of peace was mentioned throughout a dialog with French

President Emmanuel Macron.