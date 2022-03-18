Europe
Zelensky thanks Biden for his new and effective support for Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Facebook
handle, thanked US President Joe Biden for brand new and efficient
help for Ukraine, all particulars of which weren’t disclosed,
citing Ukrinform.
“I’m additionally grateful to President Biden for his new and efficient
help for our nation. Please, perceive: I can not reveal all of the
particulars of this help package deal and others to you. Because that is
our tactic. Our protection”, Zelensky famous.
He careworn that he continues negotiations with the leaders of
the international locations of the world. In specific, the coordination of
steps in direction of peace was mentioned throughout a dialog with French
President Emmanuel Macron.