Zelensky to address German parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deal with the German

parliament on Thursday, he stated in a brand new video message, Trend

experiences citing UNIAN.

According to him, in the course of the day he held talks with companions and

pals of Ukraine.

Zelensky confused that he would proceed to combat for much more

help for Ukraine, for much more strain on Russia.

“For the sake of peace for us, the delegation of Ukraine speaks

with the delegation of Russia. And I would like all our residents,

residents of Ukraine, to listen to me now: negotiations proceed,

negotiations for the sake of Ukraine,” he stated.