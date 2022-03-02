Zelensky urges Biden to send strong message on Russia and says: ‘I’m not iconic. Ukraine is iconic’

In the uncommon interview on Tuesday afternoon, Zelensky stated that so long as Moscow’s assaults on Ukrainian cities continued, little progress may very well be made in talks between the 2 nations.

“You have to speak first of all. Everybody has to stop fighting and to go [back] to that point from where it began five, six days ago,” Zelensky stated. “It’s important to stop bombing people and then we can move on and sit at the negotiation table.”

Asked if he felt Ukraine was losing its time by speaking with Russia, he stated: “We’ll see.” Officials from the 2 international locations met for the primary time on Monday since Russia’s invasion started final week.

Ahead of Biden’s speech in Congress on Tuesday, Zelensky urged the President to impress upon Americans the urgency and implications of Russia’s invasion.

“He is one of the leaders of the world and it is very important that the people of the United States understand (that) despite the fact that the war is in Ukraine … it is [a] war for the values of democracy, freedom,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky reiterated requires the US and NATO to ascertain a no-fly zone over Ukraine or put boots on the bottom. “I’ve already addressed and (spoken) to some Western leaders with this request, because I do believe that leaders do have to support democratic countries and they have to help them.”

“When we talk about no-fly (zones), we’re looking back into history … and that doesn’t mean that we need to draw another country into the war. And, frankly, you know, everyone is drawn into the war now.”

“I’ve spoken to Biden many times,” Zelensky stated. “And I’ve told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else but on our own against Russia we won’t manage it.”

“That’s why if somebody wants to help us, everybody has to act swiftly,” Zelensky added. “This is the moment.”

The US and NATO allies have aided Ukraine by sharing arms, army tools and intelligence, whereas additionally imposing dramatic sanctions on Russia. But the alliance has so far made clear it has no plans to ship troopers into Ukraine, which isn’t a NATO member.

Zelensky additionally predicted troubles in NATO member states if Russia seizes management of his nation. “If Ukraine fails, then all these troops will be at your borders, Poland, Lithuania … and you’ll be facing greater issues. There’ll be other provocations there,” he stated.

‘The world cannot lose Ukraine’

As CNN and Reuters met with Zelensky inside his Kyiv bunker, the capital — together with cities throughout Ukraine — braced for a renewed and intensified assault by Russian forces.

Rockets had been fired close to a TV tower on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Russia warned of “high-precision” strikes on different services linked to Ukrainian safety businesses. The rocket assault took out broadcasting {hardware}, elevating fears that Russia is making an attempt to knock out town’s communications infrastructure, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs stated.

Zelensky informed CNN on Tuesday that Russia was indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian residents and historic landmarks.

“As you can see, no one is being very careful about the targets. We see the children are being killed … We are defending our right for life,” he stated, including that Moscow is “launching their missiles against the ancient old Kyiv, the heart of Kyiv.”

He spoke triumphantly of Ukraine’s resistance, and stated of Russian troopers: “They have no idea what they [are] doing. They don’t know our streets. They don’t know this people. They don’t understand our philosophy. Our mentality, our aspirations, what kind of people here they have, they know nothing.

“They’re simply despatched to kill and die,” Zelensky stated.

As the rockets hit Kyiv on Tuesday, a 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks, armored autos and towed artillery was headed towards the Ukrainian capital, in keeping with satellite tv for pc pictures from Maxar Technologies, whereas the army beefed up its assaults on different key cities.

Attacks have additionally hit Ukraine’s second metropolis, Kharkiv. More than 20 folks had been injured, together with a baby, in an explosion at a authorities constructing there, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service stated in a Telegram submit Tuesday.

Russia’s actions on Tuesday mark a far much less restrained bombing marketing campaign, elevating considerations that extra civilians may very well be hit in strikes. The UN says that at the very least 102 civilians have been killed throughout the nation and 304 injured, although these figures are prone to underestimate the true toll.

Zelensky has drawn world reward for his response to the invasion, having refused provides to evacuate and as a substitute delivering frequent messages to Ukrainians as Kyiv comes underneath Russian assault.

Earlier on Tuesday he acquired a standing ovation for an emotional tackle to the European Parliament by way of video hyperlink, telling delegates: “We are preventing for our life.”

Asked by CNN about his transformation from comic actor to world-famous wartime leader, Zelensky responded: “It’s very severe, it is not a film … I’m not iconic, I feel Ukraine is iconic.”

“Ukraine is the center of Europe, and now I feel Europe sees Ukraine is one thing particular for this world,” he added. “That’s why [the] world cannot lose this one thing particular.”

The Ukrainian leader appeared tired and stressed but was friendly with crews from CNN and Reuters. He said he hadn’t seen his family for three days; asked what his typical days are like, he said: “Work and sleep.”