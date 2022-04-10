Zelensky’s forces dig in ahead of fresh Russian offensive in the east
Russian authorities don’t typically affirm such appointments and have stated nothing a couple of new position for Dvornikov, who obtained the Hero of Russia medal, one of many nation’s highest awards, from President Vladimir Putin in 2016.
Loading
US nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan, talking on American broadcaster CNN’s State of the Union program Sunday, performed down the importance of the final’s appointment.
“What we have learned in the first several weeks of this war is that Ukraine will never be subjected to Russia,” Sullivan stated. “It doesn’t matter which general President Putin tries to appoint.”
Western navy analysts say Russia’s assault was more and more specializing in a sickle-shaped arc of japanese Ukraine – from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, within the north to Kherson within the south. However, the airport in Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest metropolis and positioned farther west, was hit by missile assaults twice on Sunday, based on the regional governor.
Newly launched Maxar Technologies satellite tv for pc imagery collected on Friday confirmed a 13-kilometre-long convoy of navy automobiles headed south to the Donbas, recalling photos of a convoy that obtained stalled on roads to Kyiv for weeks earlier than Russia gave up on making an attempt to take the capital.
On Sunday, Russian forces shelled Ukraine-controlled Kharkiv and despatched reinforcements towards Izyum to the south-east in a bid to interrupt Ukraine’s defences, the Ukrainian navy command stated.
The Russians additionally maintained their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been below assault and surrounded for greater than a month.
A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, stated Russia’s navy used air-launched missiles to hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defence missile methods within the southern Mykolaiv area and in Chuhuiv, a metropolis not removed from Kharkiv.
Loading
Russia’s sea-launched cruise missiles additionally destroyed the headquarters of a Ukrainian navy unit stationed farther west within the Dnipro area, Konashenkov stated. Neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian navy claims may very well be independently verified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for stronger navy and political assist from the West.
In a late night time video message on Saturday, Zelensky argued that greater than Ukraine’s future was at stake: Russia’s aggression “was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and the “entire European project is a target,” he stated.
Zelensky additionally thanked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian president spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by cellphone.
Zelensky stated on Twitter the pair spoke about further sanctions, in addition to extra defence and monetary assist for his nation.
He had earlier renewed his requires a complete ban on Russian vitality merchandise that have been in impact funding Russia’s battle on Ukraine.
The EU on Friday banned Russian coal imports, amongst different merchandise, however has but to the touch oil and gasoline imports.
AP, Reuters