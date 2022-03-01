Zelenskyy appoints general to defend Kyiv as Russians close in

Press play to hearken to this text

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a army commander on Tuesday to steer the protection of Kyiv, as Russian-led armored columns superior on the capital.

“The defense of our capital is now our most important priority,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

The protection of Kyiv will likely be led by General Mykola Zhernov, mentioned Zelenskyy, in collaboration with town’s elected mayor, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko.

“I decided to appoint a professional military man as the head of the Kyiv city military administration for the duration of the war,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “To guarantee the defense of the city, to block the enemy’s intrigues in our capital, so that the people of Kyiv have all that they need.”

Zelenskyy denounced what he mentioned was a cruise missile strike on the regional administrative headquarters within the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv as “an outright, undisguised act of terror.”

“Russia is a terrorist state. No one will forgive. No one will forget,” mentioned the president, who was unshaven and wore a khaki T-shirt, which has develop into a trademark of his wartime management.

The Russian strikes on army and civilian command facilities, coupled with the bombardment of residential areas in northeastern cities like Kharkiv and Okhtyrka, bode sick for the Ukrainian political management because it readies for a last-ditch protection of the capital.

Satellite imagery confirmed miles-long Russian armored columns stretching alongside highways to the northwest of Kyiv. These forces have been joined in battle on Tuesday by Belarusian troops who crossed the border at Chernihiv to the northeast. This signifies that forces loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the moment are advancing in the direction of the capital on either side of the Dnipro River.