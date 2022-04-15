Zelenskyy asked Biden to designate Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lately made a direct attraction to US President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing folks aware of their dialog.

Biden didn’t decide to particular actions throughout that decision, the newspaper reported.

The label will be utilized to any nation that has “repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism,” the newspaper stated, citing a State Department truth sheet.

The listing at present consists of 4 international locations: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

