Zelenskyy believes ‘tens of thousands’ killed in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Monday that he believed “tens of thousands” of individuals in Mariupol had been killed, as he requested South Korean lawmakers to supply army help.

Speaking to South Korea’s National Assembly by video hyperlink, Zelenskyy mentioned Russia had “completely destroyed” the besieged metropolis of Mariupol.

“The Russians completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes. At least tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed,” he mentioned, talking by video hyperlink to South Korean lawmakers.

“But for Russia, Mariupol is just an example. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve seen a lot of destruction like this in the 20th century.”

Zelenskyy mentioned South Korea might assist his nation’s battle towards Russia by offering army gear from airplanes to tanks.

“If Ukraine receives such weapons, not only will they save the lives of ordinary people, but it will be a chance to save Ukraine,” he mentioned.

South Korea has given Ukraine some one billion gained ($800,000 USD) of non-lethal army gear, similar to bulletproof helmets and medical equipment, Seoul’s protection ministry instructed AFP Monday.

But it turned down a latest Ukrainian request for anti-aircraft weaponry, saying that offering such weapons on the dimensions requested would affect South Korea’s personal “military readiness posture.”

