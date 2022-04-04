Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in Bucha

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Sunday Russia’s management was liable for civilian killings in Bucha, exterior Kyiv, the place our bodies had been discovered mendacity on the street after the city was retaken by Ukrainian forces.

He additionally vowed to analyze all Russian “crimes” in Ukraine, saying he had created a “special mechanism” to take action.

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled. These kinds of orders. This kind of fulfilment. And there is a common responsibility. For these killings, for this torture, for arms blown off by blasts… For the shots in the back of the head,” Zelenskyy mentioned, switching from Ukrainian to Russian, in a video handle.

Global outrage has mounted after the invention of mass graves and “executed” civilians in Bucha.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has denied killing civilians in Bucha, which it managed for the reason that first days of its invasion launched on February 24.

Bodies within the streets had been found when Ukraine regained management.

Zelenskyy additionally mentioned he had created a “special mechanism” to analyze Russian “crimes” in Ukraine, vowing to seek out and punish “everyone” accountable after proof emerged of civilian killings in cities close to Kyiv.

“I decided to create a special mechanism of justice in Ukraine to investigate and prosecute every crime of the occupiers in our country,” he mentioned in a video handle. He mentioned it will embody “national and international experts, investigators, prosecutors and judges.”

Zelenskyy vowed that “everyone guilty of such crimes will be entered in a special Book of Executioners, will be found and punished.”

Read extra:

Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatized

Bodies in Bucha ‘raise serious questions about possible war crimes’: UN

Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha