Zelenskyy calls for ‘meaningful’ talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested for peace talks with Russia to be “meaningful, fair and without delay” to cease the invasion of his nation.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” Zelenskyy stated in a video message shared on Telegram early Saturday morning. “The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover,” he added.

“Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine — are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes,” he stated within the video, which was apparently filmed at the hours of darkness streets of Kyiv at evening.

Previous rounds of talks have to this point been unsuccessful.

Zelenskyy additionally stated that his authorities had determined to “reboot” customized companies to permit extra items to enter the nation and assist its protection operations, slashing the “bureaucracy, all paperwork, VAT, all custom duties.”

He stated work is ongoing to “intensify the supply of humanitarian goods to Ukraine, primarily to help internally displaced people.” He added that 9,000 folks have been capable of evacuate the besieged metropolis of Mariupol. Its theater, the place folks have been sheltering from shelling, was bombed earlier this week.

“We have always insisted on dialogue, we have always … offered solutions for peace,” the Ukrainian president stated. “I will continue to appeal to the nations of the world to call for peace for Ukraine.”