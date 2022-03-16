Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine in emotional plea to U.S. Congress

Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a plea on to members of Congress on Wednesday for the U.S. to assist create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian skies and to supply extra weapons to bolster Ukraine’s means to fight Russia’s airpower as Moscow continues its bombardment of the nation.

In a digital deal with earlier than each chambers of Congress, Zelenskyy invoked key occasions in U.S. historical past, together with the 1941 assault on Pearl Harbor and September 11, 2001, terror assaults to induce members to supply his nation with extra help to beat again Russia’s aggression.

“Just like nobody else expected it, you could not stop it,” he mentioned. “Our country experienced the same every day, right now at this moment, every night, for three weeks now.”

Russia, he continued, “has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”

Speaking by a translator for the primary portion of his speech, Zelenskyy requested whether or not it’s “too much to ask” for the U.S. to create a no-fly zone over his nation and supply air protection programs such because the Russian-made S-300 surface-to-air missile programs. He additionally referred to as for the U.S. to impose new packages of sanctions, together with on all Russian lawmakers, “until the Russian war machine stops” and pushed lawmakers to strain companies of their districts who’ve continued working in Russia to stop doing so.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. CBS News



“‘l have a dream,’ these words are known to each of you today,” he mentioned. “I have a need, a need to protect our sky. I need your help.”

Zelenskyy ended his deal with with a graphic video exhibiting the devastation and lack of life in Ukraine by Russian forces and an enchantment in English to President Biden and the American folks.

“Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Peace in your country doesn’t depend anymore only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you and those who are strong,” he mentioned. “Strong doesn’t mean big, strong is brave and ready to fight for the life of his citizens and citizens of the world, for human rights, for freedom, for the right to live peacefully and to die when your time comes and not when it is wanted by someone else, by your neighbor.”

To Mr. Biden instantly, Zelenskyy mentioned, “You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Zelenskyy was launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and acquired a standing ovation from lawmakers, who wore blue and yellow as a present of help, when he appeared on display earlier than them. His remarks have been broadcast to members in an auditorium on the Capitol. Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was additionally in attendance.

“Slava Ukraini,” Pelosi declared earlier than Zelenskyy started his remarks, or “glory to Ukraine.”

With Russia’s warfare in Ukraine continues into its third week, Zelenskyy, sporting a trademark olive drab T-shirt, has appeared earlier than legislative our bodies of quite a few Western nations, together with the British House of Commons and the Canadian Parliament, to induce their nations to assist fight Russian airstrikes.

Ukraine’s major concern going into the following part of the warfare is its means to compete with the Russian Air Force. The prime request has been fighter jets, however with the switch of Polish-owned MiG fighters now off the desk, the Ukrainians additionally need surface-to-air weapons that may hit Russia’s high-flying planes. This would transcend the shoulder-mounted weapons and Stinger missiles that the Ukrainians have been receiving from the U.S. and western allies.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, a Democrat of New York, emphasised that Ukrainians have to be supplied with tools they’re already skilled to function. The Russian-made S-300 programs, along with different objects, is into consideration, however it will nonetheless require finding the obtainable weapons in nations keen to switch it to Ukraine.

It stays unlikely that strain on the Biden administration will change the president’s opposition to the switch of MiG planes, and Mr. Biden has voiced his opposition to the creation of a no-fly zone, warning such a step by the U.S. and NATO allies would mark an escalation within the ongoing warfare.

But Mr. Biden on Wednesday announced an extra $800 million in safety help to Ukraine, bringing the overall introduced within the final week alone to $1 billion. Altogether, Mr. Biden has approved $2 billion in safety for Ukraine since taking workplace. The U.S. stays by far the biggest single donor of safety help to Ukraine.

The new help contains 800 anti-aircraft programs, drones, 20 million rounds of ammunition and 9,000 anti-armor programs. Over the previous 12 months, the U.S. has additionally supplied Ukraine with greater than 600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, roughly 2,600 Javelin anti-tank missiles, shotguns, machine weapons and ammunition.

The White House, in the meantime, announced Tuesday that Mr. Biden will journey to Brussels subsequent week to take part in a unprecedented NATO summit at its headquarters. Mr. Biden and the alliance’s 30 member nations will “discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commit to our NATO allies,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned Tuesday.

Mr. Biden can even be part of a European Council summit, set for March 24 and March 25, “to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence and address other challenges related to the conflict,” Psaki continued.

Margaret Brennan and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.