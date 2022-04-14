Zelenskyy calls Macron’s refusal to talk of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine ‘painful’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday denounced French chief Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to name killings in Ukraine “genocide” and his reference to Russians as a “brotherly” folks.

“Such things are very painful for us, so I will definitely do my best to discuss this issue with him,” Zelenskyy stated at a press convention with the visiting leaders of Poland and the Baltic states.

The leaders of France and Germany declined Wednesday to repeat US President Joe Biden’s accusation that Russia was finishing up “genocide” towards Ukrainians, warning that verbal escalations wouldn’t assist finish the conflict.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden had accused Vladimir Putin’s forces on Tuesday of committing genocide in Ukraine, saying it has “become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian.”

But talking to France 2 tv as he ramps up his re-election marketing campaign towards far-right chief Marine Le Pen, French President Emmanuel Macron stated leaders must be cautious with language.

“I would say that Russia unilaterally unleashed the most brutal war, that it is now established that war crimes were committed by the Russian army and that it is now necessary to find those responsible and make them face justice,” Macron stated.

“It’s madness what’s happening, it’s incredibly brutal,” he added.

“But at the same time, I look at the facts and I want to try as much as possible to continue to be able to stop this war and to rebuild peace. I’m not sure that verbal escalations serve this cause,” he stated.

Macron stated it was finest to be “careful” with the terminology on genocide in these conditions, particularly as “the Ukrainians and Russians are brotherly peoples.”

Read extra:

UN chief says Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire ‘doesn’t seem possible’

Oil prices edge higher as peace talks with Ukraine hit dead end

Russia attempting to centralize command with new army general: British intelligence