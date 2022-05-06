Zelenskyy calls on German chancellor to visit Ukraine on May 9

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to as on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a “powerful step” and go to Kyiv on May 9, the date when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two.

Speaking through a translator to Britain’s Chatham House suppose tank, Zelenskyy launched a broadside at Russia, significantly over Mariupol, the place Kyiv says there are nonetheless civilians hiding in a ruined metal plant which is below siege.

But he additionally provided the invitation to Scholz after the 2 international locations’ relations had been strained when the German president was stopped from visiting Kyiv final month.

“He’s invited, the invitation is open, it has been for some time now,” Zelenskyy stated on a video name.

“He’s invited to come to Ukraine, he can make this very powerful political step to come here on the 9th of May, to Kyiv. I am not explaining the significance, I think you’re cultured enough to understand why.”

The May 9 Victory Day is one among Russia’s most essential nationwide occasions – a remembrance of the Soviet sacrifice made in defeating Nazi Germany in what is thought in Russia because the Great Patriotic War.

On Mariupol, a strategic southern port on the Azov Sea, Zelenskyy stated the scenario there amounted to “torture” and that no talks might occur with Russia if these civilians or troops had been killed once they might have been launched.

Mariupol has endured probably the most harmful siege of the 10-week-old warfare, and the sprawling Soviet-era Azovstal metal plant is the final a part of the town nonetheless within the palms of holdout Ukrainian fighters.

“[The Russians] do not believe that they can be made responsible for the war crimes because they have the power of the nuclear state,” Zelenskyy stated.

“This is the 72nd day of the fully-fledged war and we can see no end of it yet and we cannot feel any willingness of the Russian side to end it.”

