Zelenskyy calls on US to provide fighter jets for Ukraine’s military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has referred to as on the US to supply his nation with fighter jets, and criticised America for hesitating to provide them.

In a late night time video message on Saturday, Zelenskyy mentioned that “ping-pong” continued in discussions on who ought to ship fighter planes and different defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy mentioned Ukraine couldn’t defend itself, or liberate cities like Mariupol, with out tanks and fight plane.

“Ukraine can’t shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns, machine guns, of which there are too many in the supplies. It’s impossible to unblock Mariupol without a sufficient number of tanks, other armoured vehicles — and especially without jets.”

His feedback come after Ukraine’s international minister and defence minister met American officers and President Biden in Poland for talks about navy help.

Zelenskyy mentioned he had talked to Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol and urged Western companions to have no less than “1% of their courage”.

In his newest video tackle, the president additionally assailed Russian claims that Ukraine is making an attempt to wipe out the usage of the Russian language.

“You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders,” he added.