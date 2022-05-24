Zelenskyy chides global elite — Trust troubles — Billionaire bonanza

This episode involves you from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland — that includes members from enterprise, authorities and the non-profit sectors.

POLITICO’s Sarah Wheaton is joined by Jamil Anderlini, Suzanne Lynch and Ryan Heath to clarify what the WEF seeks to perform at a time of great political and financial instability. They talk about Monday’s much-anticipated speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and query why so few G20 leaders have proven up at this yr’s uncommon spring-edition of the discussion board (the WEF is traditionally held in January when ski jackets and crampons are a should).

Jamil brings us a dialog with Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation, about how know-how is aiding his nation’s battle in opposition to Russia. And Julien Vaulpré, founding companion of PR agency Taddeo and ex-advisor to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, shares his impressions of what the WEF is de facto all about.

We then hear from Richard Edelman, CEO of world communications agency Edelman, about his firm’s new Trust Barometer, which measures belief ranges in authorities, companies and the media all through the world.

Our remaining visitor is Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher. She unpacks a model new evaluation on the expansion of billionaires in the course of the pandemic and the alarming traits in rising financial inequality.