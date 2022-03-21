Zelenskyy compares Russia’s invasion to Holocaust in a plea to Israel for support

toggle caption Jack Guez/AFP Via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Israel to do extra to assist Ukraine throughout a speech to Israeli lawmakers on Sunday, voicing his impatience with Israel because it mediates negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In a nine-minute stay video handle to the lawmakers, Zelenskyy stated, “You can mediate between countries, but not between evil and good.”

He requested why Israel will not give Ukraine weapons or impose sanctions on Russia, and criticized Israel’s limitations on accepting non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky, who’s Jewish, invoked the Holocaust in his plea.

“Ukrainians made their choice,” he stated. “Eighty years ago, we saved Jews,” he stated. “The people of Israel, now you also have a choice.”

Zelenskyy’s speech drew criticism from a number of Israeli lawmakers, totally on the appropriate wing, who stated he ignored the function some Ukrainians performed within the Nazi genocide of Jews.

In response to the Ukrainian president’s Holocaust reference, Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in an announcement to NPR referred to as it a “trivialization and distortion of the historical facts of the Holocaust.”