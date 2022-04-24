Zelenskyy denounces UN chief’s plan to visit Moscow before Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday criticized a call by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, earlier than heading to Kyiv.

“It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy informed reporters within the Ukrainian capital.

“There is no justice and no logic in this order,” he added.

The UN has been largely marginalized within the disaster since Russian chief Vladimir Putin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Guterres seeks to spur dialogue to finish the battle, the UN mentioned on Wednesday.

