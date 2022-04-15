Zelenskyy echoes concern Russia may use nuclear arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Friday that Russia could use nuclear weapons out of desperation as its invasion falters, echoing feedback by CIA director William Burns.

Asked in regards to the risk, Zelenskyy mentioned “all of the world” must be fearful that Russia “began to speak about… nuclear weapons or some chemical weapons.”

“They could do it, I mean they can,” he advised CNN. “For them, life of the people is nothing… let’s not be afraid — be ready.”

Burns mentioned Thursday that Russia’s battlefield setbacks raised the chance that President Vladimir Putin might deploy a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon.

The Kremlin mentioned it had positioned Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert shortly after the assault started February 24, however the United States says it has not seen any signal of bizarre nuclear actions.

Russian army doctrine consists of the “escalate to de-escalate,” precept of launching a small nuclear weapon to regain the initiative in struggle.

US President Joe Biden is “deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which nuclear conflict becomes possible,” mentioned Burns.

