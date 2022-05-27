Zelenskyy invited to EU leaders’ summit amid sanctions spat

European Council President Charles Michel has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to remotely be part of a gathering of EU leaders in Brussels subsequent week.

But what Michel’s invitation letter doesn’t say is that if leaders are planning to log off on a sanctions bundle that features a ban on Russian oil imports. The sanctions plan has been blocked for weeks since Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to provide his backing, citing the fee to his nation’s economic system of stopping imports of Russian gas.

Leaders will on Monday and Tuesday additionally talk about how greatest to prepare the “support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, as a major global effort will be required to rebuild the country,” Michel’s letter reads.

What the nation actually wants now, Ukrainian authorities say, is for EU member nations to cease shopping for Russian fossil fuels and reduce off a key funding stream for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal struggle.

While the letter underlines the necessity to “phase out our dependency on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible,” there isn’t a point out of the sanctions bundle.

Earlier this week, Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not align on whether or not a deal was attainable earlier than the summit. While Michel mentioned he was optimistic {that a} deal may very well be reached earlier than the summit, von der Leyen instructed POLITICO she didn’t wish to increase “false expectations” that an settlement may very well be struck subsequent week.

Leaders can even deal with hovering vitality costs, meals safety and protection, with Ukraine because the hyperlink between all matters.

With shortfalls of Ukrainian grain exports placing African nations susceptible to excessive starvation, Macky Sall, African Union chairperson and Senegal’s president, can even be part of the dialogue on meals safety.