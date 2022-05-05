Zelenskyy invites Scholz and Steinmeier to Kyiv after weeks of tension

BERLIN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday invited German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Kyiv.

An official from the German president’s workplace confirmed to POLITICO that Zelenskyy invited Scholz, Steinmeier and your entire German authorities, signaling a thaw in relations after weeks of diplomatic stress.

A phone dialog held Thursday between Zelenskyy and Steinmeier was the first since mid-April, when Kyiv stated the German president wouldn’t be welcome to go to, accusing him of taking a previously soft stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a lethal invasion of Ukraine in February.

Following the diplomatic snub, Steinmeier, who was in Warsaw on the time with plans to proceed his journey to Ukraine, rotated and voiced his disappointment in Kyiv’s choice.

But Kyiv and Berlin now seem to have cleared the air. Both presidents referred to as Thursday’s cellphone name “very important and very good,” in response to a press release by Steinmeier’s workplace.

Zelenskyy additionally spoke of “a good, constructive, important conversation” and stated he thanked Steinmeier “for strong support for Ukraine,” including, “Expect it to be intensified.”

“German leadership is important to counter Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president stated.

“Germany remains a powerful ally of Ukraine,” added Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy’s employees. “I can only say that the hope of the Russians on the split of Europe’s unity over its support to Ukraine is a vain hope.”

The stress between Kyiv and Berlin had led to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s refusal to journey to Kyiv himself, arguing earlier this week that the way in which Ukraine had handled Steinmeier stood “in the way” of his personal go to.

Ukraine’s ambassador in Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, who for weeks criticized the German authorities over what he stated was inadequate assist for his nation, accused Scholz of sulking.

Scholz doubled down throughout a press convention on Wednesday, saying Kyiv’s conduct was not solely an issue for himself however for “the whole German people,” drawing criticism for not prioritizing good relations with Ukraine whereas the nation is below sustained assault from Russia.

Sergei Kuznetsov contributed reporting.