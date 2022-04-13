Zelenskyy offers to swap pro-Russian politician for Ukrainian prisoners

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed on Tuesday swapping captured pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of warfare held by Russia’s forces.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours for our boys and our girls who are now in Russian captivity,” Zelenskyy stated in his every day tackle.

Kyiv introduced earlier capturing Medvedchuk who escaped from home arrest after Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy shared a photograph of the 67-year-old in a navy uniform along with his palms in cuffs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated Moscow was conscious of the picture however couldn’t confirm its authenticity.

Medvedchuk is among the richest folks in Ukraine. He can also be the chief of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform – For Life social gathering, and had been underneath home arrest since 2021 after Ukrainian authorities accused him of treason.

He claims Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is an in depth good friend and godfather to his daughter.

