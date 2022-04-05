Zelenskyy on Bucha civilian killings: Russians treat Ukrainians ‘worse than animals’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Bucha on Monday to “show the world” the mass graves and atrocities dedicated by the Russian forces, vowing to carry Moscow accountable for treating Ukrainians “worse than animals”.

“These are war crimes, and they will be recognized by the world as genocide. We are aware of thousands of people killed and tortured, with their limbs cut off. Raped women, murdered children. I believe this is genocide,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

He added: “What you see around, what they did to this modern town, is a characteristic of the Russian military, who treated people worse than animals. These are war crimes, and this will be recognized by the world as genocide.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the mayor of Bucha, 300 residents have been killed by Russian forces. Ukrainian officers entered the city on Sunday and reported mass graves and “executed” civilians. Pictures of our bodies littering the streets and corpses with their fingers tied behind their backs sparked a worldwide outcry.

Moscow denies focusing on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

Zelenskyy mentioned: “It’s very difficult to talk when you see what they’ve done here. Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled, tortured.”

Read extra:

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in Bucha

Ukraine says 410 bodies found near Kyiv, witnesses traumatized