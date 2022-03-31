Zelenskyy recalls ambassadors to Morocco, Georgia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Kyiv’s ambassadors to Morocco and Georgia, saying they didn’t do sufficient to get arms for Ukraine or get these nations to institute sanctions towards Russia.

“There are those who work so that Ukraine can defend itself and fight for its future and there are those who waste their time clinging to their posts. I have signed a first decree to recall such a person, the ambassador to Morocco,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video message Wednesday.

“We have also recalled the ambassador to Georgia,” he added.

Kyiv’s envoy to Georgia, Igor Dolgov, had been referred to as for consultations earlier this month after Tbilisi refused to approve sanctions towards Russia.

Georgia had additionally blocked volunteer fighters from the Caucasus nation to go to Ukraine.

“With all respect, there are no arms, no sanctions, no restrictions on Russian business. Please find another job,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

The Ukrainian chief mentioned “the diplomatic front is a key front and everyone must work efficiently.”

“I expect results in the coming days from our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. I also expect results from our military attachés.”

Zelenskyy has addressed totally different Western parliaments on an virtually day by day foundation in latest days, calling on their nations to undertake stricter measures towards Moscow for its invasion on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his shock offensive towards Ukraine on February 24.

