Zelenskyy: Russia to do ‘something violent’ for independence day

As Ukraine prepares to have fun its Independence Day on Wednesday, the nation’s president has warned that Moscow might do “something particularly violent” throughout the next week.

On 24 August, Kyiv might be celebrating 31 years of independence of Ukraine from the previous Soviet Union — a date that additionally coincides with six months because the starting of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In his late-night handle on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia would possibly take the chance to launch a brutal assault.

“We should be aware that Russia may try to do something particularly disgusting and particularly violent next week. That’s our enemy. But Russia has done something disgusting and violent every week during the last six months, constantly,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

On Wednesday, Kyiv might be exhibiting destroyed Russian navy tools to mark the day, a distinction to the nation’s typical navy parades.

Zelenskyy added that this yr is “really special” and that he “can actually really feel within the air of Crimea that the occupation there may be momentary and that Ukraine is returning.”

His message follows an alleged drone assault on the headquarters of Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and different explosions which have rocked the Russian-controlled peninsula.

However, the Russian-appointed governor claims the drone was shot down, whereas the Russian navy has blamed unquenched cigarettes and negligence for different incidents.