Zelenskyy says 60 civilians dead in Ukraine school after Russian bombing

Sixty civilians died in Russia’s bombing of a college in Ukraine’s Lugansk area this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Sunday.

“Just yesterday in the village of Bilohorivka, Lugansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 people. Civilians. They were sheltering from shelling in a regular school which was hit by a Russian air strike,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Earlier within the day, the governor of the Luhansk area mentioned that about 90 individuals had been sheltering on the college, and as many as 60 of them had been feared useless below the rubble.

Spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres mentioned the Secretary General was “appalled” by the bombing of the varsity and known as on Russia to spare civilian lives.

“The Secretary-General is appalled by the reported attack on 7 May which hit a school in Bilohorivka, Ukraine, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from the ongoing fighting,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric mentioned in a press release.

“The Secretary-General reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be spared in times of war. This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” the assertion added.

Despite worldwide condemnation, Moscow maintains that its “strategic military operation” – the label it gave for its struggle on Ukraine – doesn’t goal civilians.

