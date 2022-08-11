Zelenskyy says 9 Russian jets were destroyed in Crimea blasts

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned late Wednesday that the blasts which rocked a Russian air base in annexed Crimea destroyed 9 Russian plane.

“In just one day, the occupiers lost ten combat aircraft: nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhzhia,” Zelenskyy said in his conventional nightly handle. “The occupiers also suffer new losses of armored vehicles, warehouses with ammunition, logistics routes,” he mentioned.

“The more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine’s security,” he added.

Though Ukraine has not formally claimed accountability for the Crimea blasts on Tuesday, two senior Ukrainian officers told POLITICO that they signaled the beginning of Ukraine’s counteroffensive within the south and a important new section of the conflict that might form its final consequence.

Moscow downplayed the strikes, saying they had been brought on by ammunition that had by chance detonated on the airfield. However, satellite tv for pc photos confirmed a number of army planes destroyed and not less than three blast craters in areas the place planes had been parked, indicating a critical blow to the Russian army.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelenskyy’s senior adviser, delivered a tongue-in-cheek cautionary observe that the “epidemic of technical accidents at military airfields of Crimea and Belarus” must be seen by the Russian army as “a warning.”

“Forget about Ukraine, take off the uniform and leave. Neither in occupied Crimea nor in occupied Belarus will you feel safe. Karma finds you anywhere,” he added.

Shortly after the strikes, Zelenskyy said that Crimea will finally be a part of Ukraine once more: “This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — with its liberation. … I know that we will return to the Ukrainian Crimea.”