Zelenskyy says he’s willing to talk with Putin but not yield his nation’s independence

“If there is just 1 percent chance for us to stop this war,” he added, “I think that we need to take this chance, we need to do that.”

Ukraine’s president additionally warned that talks had been one of the best hope to avert a 3rd world conflict.

Zelenskyy’s nation continues to carry off a Russian navy that was extensively believed to be one of the vital highly effective on the earth however has suffered in depth casualties, a few of it from Russian airstrikes on civilian targets.

During the interview with Zakaria, he displayed a variety of feelings, together with defiance within the face of the invasion, pleasure in how his nation has responded, frustration with different world leaders for not taking his earlier warnings about Russia severely, concern about what Russian President Vladimir Putin would possibly do subsequent, and despair over the losses that his nation is struggling. “Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve lives,” he stated at one level.

In discussing negotiations, Zelenskyy stated that his nation was keen to make solely restricted compromises, however not the handing over of territory his residents are combating so arduous to retain. He stated his nation would want “security guarantees, sovereignty, restoration of territorial integrity, real guarantees for our country” with a purpose to conform to cease the combating.

“There are compromises for which we cannot be ready as an independent state,” he stated. “Any compromises related to our territorial integrity and our sovereignty, and the Ukrainian people have spoken about it — they have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers, they have greeted them with bravery, they have greeted them with weapons in their hands.”

Zelenskyy, who turned president in 2019, additionally stated that he had been saying for years that Ukraine deserved to be absolutely built-in into Europe, as a member of each NATO and the European Union. He stated even the promise of these issues might have helped block Russian expansionist insurance policies.

“If Russia continues to make soundings, testing the crowd, and if they do not see any kind of response from the West, they will continue to advance,” he stated. “I have been talking about this from the very first day of my presidency.”

Zelenskyy reiterated that he had been pleading with different world leaders within the run-up to the present invasion.

“I told them that we are running out of time,” he stated. “You have to admit Ukraine into NATO right now. We did not have much time. You have to accept Ukraine as a member of the EU. We deserve these alliances.”

But, he famous: “Everyone in the West told me that we do not have any chance of NATO or EU membership. I asked them not to drive the Ukrainian people into a corner because our people are brave.”

Zelenskyy, who’s Jewish and who misplaced members of his household within the Holocaust throughout World War II, stated he discovered it absurd that Putin, conjuring up the picture of the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, has stated Ukraine is dominated by neo-Nazis.

“This is a laughable statement for me,” he stated, however added that it was very worrisome nonetheless. “The fact is that if he is serious about this statement, he might be capable of very horrendous steps because that would mean that this is not a game for him.”

Throughout the interview, Zelenskyy spoke of the pleasure and resilience of Ukraine’s individuals.

“Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us, and we have demonstrated the dignity of our people and our army,” he stated.

Zakaria requested Zelenskyy how he, his spouse and two kids had been faring underneath the stress of the present conflict.

“I’m holding up quite well,” Zelenskyy stated. “As of now, my weakest point is losing people, losing children in these numbers and this huge amount of casualties. I go to sleep with this information about children who were killed and we are continuing to pray in order to prevent new losses of people, but so far we haven’t attained these results.”

He added: “My children know for sure what is happening, and I don’t know whether it’s good or bad.”