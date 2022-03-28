Zelenskyy says Russian businessmen offered Ukraine support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Sunday that Ukraine had acquired presents of help from Russian businessmen and that Kyiv would give refuge to anybody who backed his nation’s struggle towards Moscow.

During an interview with Russian journalists, Zelenskyy mentioned he had acquired indicators of help from Russian businessmen, together with Roman Abramovich.

The Ukrainian chief mentioned the businessmen had informed him they needed to “do something” and “help somehow” to de-escalate Russia’s now month-long navy assault on Ukraine.

“Some said that they were ready to help rebuild the country after the war,” Zelenskyy mentioned throughout the interview carried out by journalists from a number of unbiased Russian media.

Western nations together with the United States and the EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions towards Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, together with putting oligarchs and different people near Russian President Vladimir Putin on sanctions lists.

Abramovich was among the many people listed below new sanctions adopted by the European Union final week.

Zelenskyy mentioned that some Russian enterprise had provided help within the hope of being excluded from penalties in return.

He additionally mentioned that Ukraine was ready to assist Russian businessmen who aided Kyiv’s struggle towards Russian troops.

“We are ready to provide them with security and then provide work and development of their business,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Abramovich, 55, who purchased the Chelsea soccer membership in 2003, has denied claims that he purchased it on Putin’s orders, to broaden Russia’s affect overseas within the early 2000s.

