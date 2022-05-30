Zelenskyy says top Kharkiv official fired over city’s defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Sunday he had fired Kharkiv’s safety providers chief for “not working on the defense of the city” for the reason that begin of Russia’s invasion.

“I came, figured out and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine of the (Kharkiv) region for the fact that he did not work on the defense of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his each day nationwide tackle.

Advertisement

He spoke after visiting the nation’s war-ridden east for the primary time since Russia’s invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Poland gives 18 howitzers to Ukraine: Public radio

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits frontlines of Kharkiv region in first visit outside Kyiv

Ukraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers: Defense minister