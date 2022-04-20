Zelenskyy says Ukraine army unable to unblock Mariupol’s siege by Russia without help

Ukraine’ President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Wednesday his nation’s armed forces are incapable of unblocking the Russian siege on the port metropolis of Mariupol with out assist from western allies.

“There are two ways to unblock Mariupol. The first one is serious, heavy armed help that we and they [Ukrainian troops in Mariupol] are counting on. With common actions we can unblock Mariupol,” he stated at a press convention with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv.

He added: “At the moment we don’t have enough of this hardware to work in this direction. The second way is diplomatic. Russia doesn’t agree on it yet.”

Mariupol has been beneath relentless bombardment for weeks and would enable Moscow to ascertain management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

Currently, Russian forces are focusing their offensive within the port metropolis on the Azovstal metal plant, the principle remaining Ukrainian stronghold there.

Ukrainian officers stated on Tuesday that Russia is attacking the Azovstal metal plant with bunker-buster bombs, figuring out that there are literally thousands of troopers and civilians sheltering there.

Zelenskyy stated: “Our troops [in Mariupol] have hundreds of injured people on their hands. Defending civilians, covering them with their backs, they [Ukrainian troops in Mariupol] are losing their lives. I don’t say ‘covering with their backs’ simply for eloquence, but because behind the backs of our guys in Mariupol there are around a thousand civilians, including women and children, as far as I know, but I don’t know how many are there exactly at this moment.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has provided Ukrainian troops amnesty in the event that they lay down their arms in Mariupol on Tuesday and once more on Wednesday when no Ukrainian soldier took them up on their provide.

The Ukrainian president added: “All guys in Mariupol, everyone wants our victory. They want the city to be unblocked. No one is going to surrender to the enemy. This is how they feel, this is who they are, and this is what is inside their souls.”

