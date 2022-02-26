Zelenskyy says Ukraine has ‘derailed’ Russia’s plan to capture Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday mentioned Ukraine’s drive had halted the Kremlin’s push to seize Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to stress chief Vladimir Putin to cease the invasion.

Speaking in a brand new video deal with, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of looking for to overthrow him and set up a puppet state in Ukraine.

“We’ve derailed their plan,” the 44-year-old chief mentioned, stressing that the Ukrainian military was answerable for the capital Kyiv and most important cities round it.

Zelenskyy mentioned Russians have deployed “missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armored vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces” in opposition to Ukraine and have hit “residential areas.”

Zelenskyy mentioned Ukrainians had been preventing in opposition to Russians troops in numerous cities together with the southern metropolis of Odessa, the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. The western metropolis of Lviv and different cities in western and central Ukraine have been focused with air strikes, he mentioned.

Ukraine, Zelenskyy mentioned, has “already” earned the best to affix the European Union and urged the EU leaders to make that call.

“This will be key evidence of our country’s support,” he mentioned.

Zelenskyy additionally urged Germany and Hungary to again severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his nation.

“There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

The Ukrainian president — a former comic who got here to energy in 2019 — additionally thanked Russians who spoke out in opposition to the struggle and requested them to maintain up the stress on the Kremlin.

“Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the entire world,” he mentioned.

“Thousands of victims. Hundreds of those taken prisoner,” he added.

“The sooner you tell your government that the war must immediately stop, the more of your people will survive.”

On Thursday, Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed 198 civilians, together with three kids, in line with Kyiv and sparked fears of a higher battle in Europe.