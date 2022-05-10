Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ‘fighting for freedom’ and ‘will win’ war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared in a May 9 tackle that his nation would ultimately defeat the Russians.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated in a video message.

“We are preventing for freedom, for our youngsters, and subsequently we are going to win,” he added.

This tackle got here as Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his nation’s greatest patriotic vacation on Monday.

Meanwhile, intense preventing rages in Ukraine’s east, the important Black Sea port of Odesa within the south has got here underneath repeated missile assault, and Russian forces are looking for to complete off the Ukrainian defenders making their final stand at a metal plant in Mariupol.

Putin has lengthy bristled at NATO’s push eastward into former Soviet republics, and argued on Monday that Russia needed to invade Ukraine earlier than an “inevitable” conflict. Ukrainian leaders and their Western backers have denied that Kyiv or NATO posed any menace.

Putin as soon as once more claimed that the navy operation in Ukraine was a battle towards Nazism, linking the warfare to the defeat of Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union misplaced 27 million individuals in what Russia refers to because the Great Patriotic War.

The Ukrainian navy warned of a excessive likelihood of missile strikes across the vacation, and a few cities imposed curfews or warned individuals to not collect in public locations.

