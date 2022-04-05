Zelenskyy says Ukraine situation like razing of Spain’s Guernica

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in contrast Russia’s devastating assault on his nation to the Nazis’ 1937 bombing of the northern Spanish city of Guernica in an deal with to Spain’s parliament.

“It’s April 2022 but it seems like April 1937 when the whole world heard about one of your cities, Guernica,” he instructed lawmakers, referencing the carpet-bombing of the city by plane from Hitler’s “Condor Legion” throughout Spain’s 1936-1939 civil battle in help of Francisco Franco’s nationalist forces.

Hundreds of individuals have been killed, lots of whom have been at a weekly market within the city heart, in an atrocity that shocked the world and was immortalized in Picasso’s haunting anti-war portray.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Historians give an estimated loss of life toll of between 150 and 300 folks, whereas the Basque authorities give a a lot greater determine of 1,654.

Zelenskyy’s 10-minute video hyperlink speech got here after he addressed the UN Security Council for the primary time, demanding it expel Russia over its brutal invasion and that Moscow be held accountable for its atrocities in opposition to civilians.

“We never thought that we would once again see shocking images of bombings and massacres of innocent people on European soil,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated in short remarks after Zelenskyy’s speech.

The Ukrainian chief’s newest addresses adopted a wave of worldwide outrage over the harrowing discoveries of civilian victims in Bucha and different cities close to Kyiv after Russian troops pulled again.

So far, Ukrainian officers say over 400 civilian our bodies have been recovered from the broader Kyiv area, lots of which have been buried in mass graves.

The Kremlin has denied any civilian killings and claimed that the photographs are fakes produced by Ukraine forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian troopers pulled out of the areas.

Europe’s worst battle in a long time has killed as many as 20,000 folks, in response to Ukrainian estimates.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the nation throughout Russia’s invasion, whereas an additional 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced inside Ukraine, the UN stated Tuesday.

Read extra:

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Britain says $350 billion of ‘Putin’s war chest’ frozen

Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media