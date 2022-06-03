Zelenskyy says ‘victory will be ours,’ on day 100 of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday his nation’s army would fend off the Russian invasion, in a video marking 100 days of Moscow’s all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbor.

“Victory will be ours,” Zelenskyy stated within the video.

It included Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak, recalling an impromptu message they posted exterior authorities buildings on the onset of the battle, vowing to stay within the nation.

On the one centesimal day of Russia’s invasion, combating is raging throughout the east, the place Moscow’s forces are tightening their grip on Ukraine’s Donbas area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kyiv earlier had introduced Moscow was in command of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, together with Crimea and components of Donbas seized in 2014.

The mayor of the capital stated on Friday that Ukrainians “don’t want another 100 days of war” and referred to as for continued “pressure on Putin’s regime,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Yes, we need weapons so that we can defend our common values. But we must wage war on the Russian economy so that Russia will finally leave Ukraine in peace,” he stated.

“We must economically isolate Russia from the world.”

Ukraine’s international ministry launched a press release in English saying worldwide assist for the nation was “the best investment in peace and sustainable development of all mankind.”

The ministry additionally referred to as for a particular courtroom to analyze battle crimes within the nation, saying, “Russian criminals should be brought before the Tibunal in the same way as it was with the leadership of Nazi Germany.”

Prime Minister Shmyhal earlier stated the battle was pushing his nation nearer to Europe whereas Russia was shifting towards “isolation from the developed world.”

Read extra:

Ukraine war ‘will have no winner,’ UN says on 100th day of fight

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

Kremlin says ‘certain results achieved’ by day 100 in Ukraine