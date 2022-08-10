Zelenskyy says ‘we will return’ to Crimea after blasts rock Russian base

Press play to hearken to this text

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Tuesday that the conflict with Moscow “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea,” after explosions rocked a Russian air base on the peninsula, killing one and injuring others.

“Today, there is a lot of attention on the topic of Crimea. And rightly so. Because Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up,” Zelenskyy said in a Telegram video. “This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — with its liberation. Today it is impossible to say when this will happen. But we are constantly adding the necessary components to the formula of liberation of Crimea … I know that we will return to the Ukrainian Crimea.”

But Zelenskyy stopped wanting immediately addressing the blasts, and Russia has denied they have been assaults, as an alternative blaming “violations of fire safety rules” and the unintended detonation of saved ammunition, in line with Russian media.

“Only violations of fire safety rules are considered as a key cause of the explosion of several munitions. There are no signs or evidence that it was done deliberately,” Russian information company TASS cited a supply within the protection ministry as saying.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and used it to assist launch its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February. But if Ukraine did strike the bottom, it will mark an escalation within the conflict as the primary identified main assault on a Russian army website in Crimea.

From a strategic perspective, placing jets at an airbase in Crimea would help a major Ukrainian counter-offensive towards the southern metropolis of Kherson but in addition begs questions of how Russia will reply. Only final month, former President Dmitry Medvedev made apocalyptic warnings of Russian retaliation if Crimea have been attacked. Trying to minimize the sense of an enormous set-back on Tuesday, Russian authorities denied the lack of any planes.

Ukraine’s protection ministry famous sarcastically on Facebook that it couldn’t confirm the reason for the explosions, “but once again draws attention to fire safety rules and the ban on smoking in uncertified places.” It added: “We can’t rule out that the occupiers will ‘accidentally’ find some characteristic ‘insignia’, ‘visiting card’ or even ‘DNA’.”

It additionally wrote on Twitter: “The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine would like to remind everyone that the presence of occupying troops on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea is not compatible with the high tourist season.”